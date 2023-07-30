NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Results

Sunday At Richmond Raceway Richmond, Va. Lap length: 0.75 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (26) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400…

Sunday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (26) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400 laps, 49 points.

2. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 49.

3. (2) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 400, 39.

4. (23) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 34.

5. (11) Ryan Preece, Ford, 400, 41.

6. (13) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 43.

7. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 33.

8. (24) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400, 32.

9. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 28.

10. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 33.

11. (20) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 400, 26.

12. (5) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 400, 41.

13. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 31.

14. (25) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 23.

15. (7) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 400, 25.

16. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 400, 39.

17. (9) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 400, 20.

18. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 19.

19. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400, 18.

20. (29) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 399, 17.

21. (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 399, 20.

22. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 399, 15.

23. (27) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 399, 14.

24. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 399, 13.

25. (16) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 399, 12.

26. (30) Austin Cindric, Ford, 399, 11.

27. (36) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 399, 10.

28. (12) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 398, 9.

29. (32) Ryan Newman, Ford, 398, 8.

30. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 398, 7.

31. (22) Harrison Burton, Ford, 397, 6.

32. (31) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 397, 5.

33. (33) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 396, 4.

34. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 396, 3.

35. (35) JJ Yeley, Ford, 396, 0.

36. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 395, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.779 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 2 minutes, 13 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .549 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Reddick 0-78; B.Wallace 79-122; D.Hamlin 123-128; M.McDowell 129-137; B.Wallace 138-173; T.Reddick 174-175; D.Hamlin 176-180; M.Truex 181; B.Keselowski 182-233; T.Reddick 234; B.Keselowski 235-284; D.Hamlin 285-292; M.Truex 293-304; C.Buescher 305-339; R.Blaney 340-341; M.Truex 342-346; C.Buescher 347-392; D.Hamlin 393; C.Buescher 394-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Keselowski, 2 times for 102 laps; C.Buescher, 3 times for 88 laps; T.Reddick, 3 times for 81 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 80 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 20 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 18 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 9 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: W.Byron, 4; M.Truex, 3; K.Busch, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; K.Larson, 2; C.Bell, 1; R.Chastain, 1; R.Blaney, 1; J.Logano, 1; T.Reddick, 1; C.Buescher, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1; S.Van Gisbergen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Truex, 744; 2. D.Hamlin, 705; 3. W.Byron, 701; 4. C.Bell, 653; 5. K.Busch, 648; 6. K.Harvick, 634; 7. R.Chastain, 626; 8. K.Larson, 619; 9. R.Blaney, 614; 10. J.Logano, 609; 11. B.Keselowski, 603; 12. T.Reddick, 602; 13. C.Buescher, 598; 14. R.Stenhouse, 514; 15. B.Wallace, 506; 16. M.McDowell, 470.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.