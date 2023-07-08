NASCAR Craftsman Truck O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Results

Saturday At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio. Lap length: 2.26 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Corey Heim,…

Saturday

At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio.

Lap length: 2.26 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Corey Heim, Toyota, 67 laps, 56 points.

2. (10) Zane Smith, Ford, 67, 46.

3. (4) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 67, 46.

4. (35) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 67, 40.

5. (12) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 67, 50.

6. (25) Matt Crafton, Ford, 67, 31.

7. (2) Ty Majeski, Ford, 67, 49.

8. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 67, 31.

9. (3) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 67, 36.

10. (13) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 67, 31.

11. (5) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 67, 26.

12. (11) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 67, 25.

13. (24) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 67, 25.

14. (17) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 67, 23.

15. (15) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 67, 22.

16. (23) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 67, 21.

17. (21) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 67, 21.

18. (18) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 67, 19.

19. (7) Marco Andretti, Chevrolet, 67, 18.

20. (6) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 67, 17.

21. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 67, 16.

22. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 67, 15.

23. (29) Ryan Vargas, Toyota, 67, 14.

24. (22) Landen Lewis, Chevrolet, 67, 0.

25. (34) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 67, 12.

26. (26) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 67, 11.

27. (8) William Sawalich, Toyota, 67, 10.

28. (31) Conner Jones, Ford, brakes, 66, 9.

29. (19) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 66, 11.

30. (27) Austin Wayne Self, Ford, 66, 10.

31. (9) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 65, 6.

32. (32) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 65, 5.

33. (20) Dean Thompson, Toyota, accident, 59, 4.

34. (16) Will Rodgers, Chevrolet, accident, 54, 8.

35. (28) Dale Quarterley, Toyota, overheating, 35, 2.

36. (36) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, transmission, 21, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 59.815 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 46 minutes, 44 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.947 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 23 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Heim 0-4; T.Majeski 5-11; B.Rhodes 12-20; M.Crafton 21; B.Rhodes 22-31; T.Majeski 32-41; C.Heim 42-67

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Heim, 2 times for 30 laps; B.Rhodes, 2 times for 19 laps; T.Majeski, 2 times for 17 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Heim, 2; Z.Smith, 2; G.Enfinger, 2; C.Eckes, 2; C.Hocevar, 2; B.Rhodes, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 530; 2. Z.Smith, 504; 3. T.Majeski, 479; 4. B.Rhodes, 477; 5. G.Enfinger, 469; 6. C.Eckes, 450; 7. C.Hocevar, 418; 8. M.DiBenedetto, 389; 9. N.Sanchez, 386; 10. M.Crafton, 385; 11. S.Friesen, 384; 12. T.Gray, 361; 13. C.Purdy, 336; 14. T.Ankrum, 309; 15. J.Garcia, 308; 16. D.Dye, 247.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

