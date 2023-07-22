NASCAR Craftsman Truck CRC Brakleen 150 Results

Saturday At Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (12) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 60 laps, 0 points.

2. (9) Corey Heim, Toyota, 60, 39.

3. (11) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 60, 35.

4. (14) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 60, 0.

5. (3) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 60, 41.

6. (34) Ty Majeski, Ford, 60, 31.

7. (35) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 60, 30.

8. (33) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 60, 29.

9. (22) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 60, 33.

10. (8) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 60, 42.

11. (4) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 60, 26.

12. (18) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 60, 29.

13. (21) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 60, 24.

14. (25) Matt Crafton, Ford, 60, 24.

15. (26) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 60, 24.

16. (7) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 60, 24.

17. (20) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 60, 20.

18. (10) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 60, 19.

19. (1) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 60, 35.

20. (17) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, 60, 17.

21. (36) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 60, 16.

22. (24) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

23. (31) Cory Roper, Ford, 60, 14.

24. (32) Stephen Mallozzi, Ford, 60, 13.

25. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 60, 12.

26. (29) Josh Reaume, Ford, 60, 11.

27. (27) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 60, 10.

28. (19) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

29. (28) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 60, 8.

30. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 52, 0.

31. (15) Kaz Grala, Toyota, accident, 51, 0.

32. (16) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, accident, 51, 16.

33. (5) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 51, 0.

34. (6) Zane Smith, Ford, accident, 51, 23.

35. (2) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 7.

36. (13) Tanner Gray, Toyota, accident, 3, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.411 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 23 minutes, .0 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .604 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 20 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: N.Sanchez 0-7; Z.Smith 8-20; K.Busch 21-26; Z.Smith 27-32; C.Heim 33-59; K.Busch 60

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Heim, 1 time for 27 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 19 laps; K.Busch, 2 times for 7 laps; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 7 laps.

Wins: C.Heim, 2; Z.Smith, 2; G.Enfinger, 2; C.Eckes, 2; C.Hocevar, 2; B.Rhodes, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 569; 2. Z.Smith, 527; 3. G.Enfinger, 510; 4. B.Rhodes, 510; 5. T.Majeski, 510; 6. C.Eckes, 480; 7. C.Hocevar, 444; 8. M.DiBenedetto, 431; 9. N.Sanchez, 421; 10. M.Crafton, 409; 11. S.Friesen, 400; 12. T.Gray, 362; 13. C.Purdy, 355; 14. T.Ankrum, 338; 15. J.Garcia, 315; 16. T.Gray, 273.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

