Morocco 1, South Korea 0

Morocco 1 0 — 1 South Korea 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Morocco, Jraidi, (Ait El Haj), 6th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Morocco, Khadija Er-Rmichi, Assia Zouhair, Ines Arouaissa; South Korea, Jung Mi Kim, Young Geul Yoon, Jisu Ryu.

Yellow Cards_Benzina, Morocco, 81st.

Referee_Edina Alves Batista. Assistant Referees_Neuza Ines Back, Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz, Daiane Caroline Muniz Dos Santos. 4th Official_Marianela Araya Cruz.

