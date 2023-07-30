Live Radio
Morocco 1, South Korea 0

The Associated Press

July 30, 2023, 2:29 AM

Morocco 1 0 1
South Korea 0 0 0

First Half_1, Morocco, Jraidi, (Ait El Haj), 6th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Morocco, Khadija Er-Rmichi, Assia Zouhair, Ines Arouaissa; South Korea, Jung Mi Kim, Young Geul Yoon, Jisu Ryu.

Yellow Cards_Benzina, Morocco, 81st.

Referee_Edina Alves Batista. Assistant Referees_Neuza Ines Back, Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz, Daiane Caroline Muniz Dos Santos. 4th Official_Marianela Araya Cruz.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
