Morocco 1, South Korea 0

|Morocco
|1
|0
|—
|1
|South Korea
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, Morocco, Jraidi, (Ait El Haj), 6th minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Morocco, Khadija Er-Rmichi, Assia Zouhair, Ines Arouaissa; South Korea, Jung Mi Kim, Young Geul Yoon, Jisu Ryu.
Yellow Cards_Benzina, Morocco, 81st.
Referee_Edina Alves Batista. Assistant Referees_Neuza Ines Back, Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz, Daiane Caroline Muniz Dos Santos. 4th Official_Marianela Araya Cruz.
___
