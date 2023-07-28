Minnesota visits New York following Stewart’s 33-point game

Minnesota Lynx (11-13, 8-7 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (18-5, 11-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (11-13, 8-7 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (18-5, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -14.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Minnesota Lynx after Breanna Stewart scored 33 points in the New York Liberty’s 95-84 win against the Atlanta Dream.

The Liberty are 10-3 in home games. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 2.3.

The Lynx have gone 5-5 away from home. Minnesota is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Liberty and Lynx face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 23.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Kayla McBride is averaging 12 points for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 21.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (right ankle), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.