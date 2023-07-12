Minnesota hosts Dallas following Ogunbowale’s 28-point outing

Dallas Wings (10-9, 6-5 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-10, 7-5 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Dallas Wings (10-9, 6-5 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-10, 7-5 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -1.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Minnesota Lynx after Arike Ogunbowale scored 28 points in the Wings’ 77-76 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Lynx are 7-5 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference scoring 80.4 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Wings are 6-5 in Western Conference play. Dallas leads the WNBA with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Teaira McCowan averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wings won 94-89 in the last matchup on May 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 11.9 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Ogunbowale is averaging 21.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 18.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

