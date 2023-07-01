Mets host San Francisco Giants, look to end home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (46-36, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (36-46, fourth in the NL East) New…

San Francisco Giants (46-36, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (36-46, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Mets: Justin Verlander (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -144, Giants +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets aim to stop their three-game home losing streak with a win over the San Francisco Giants.

New York has a 36-46 record overall and an 18-19 record in home games. The Mets are fourth in the NL with 100 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

San Francisco is 23-17 in road games and 46-36 overall. The Giants have a 24-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Giants are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 55 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-39 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Conforto has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 42 RBI for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 9-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .226 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 6-4, .224 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (hamstring), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.