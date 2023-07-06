Mets bring 4-game win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

New York Mets (40-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-37, first in the NL West) Phoenix; Thursday,…

New York Mets (40-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-37, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.94 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (5-4, 4.67 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -132, Mets +111; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets are looking to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has gone 24-22 at home and 50-37 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 39-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 20-27 on the road and 40-46 overall. The Mets have a 26-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 46 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 10-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 25 home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI while hitting .214 for the Mets. Tommy Pham is 16-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mets: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.