Mets aim to stop 3-game skid, take on the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (42-49, fourth in the NL East) New…

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (42-49, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -114, Mets -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head into a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers as losers of three in a row.

New York has a 42-49 record overall and a 20-20 record at home. The Mets have gone 17-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 52-38 record overall and a 23-22 record on the road. The Dodgers have hit 150 total home runs to rank second in MLB play.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .266 batting average, and has 14 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 46 walks and 41 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .278 for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 7-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .260 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.