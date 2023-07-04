Mets activate Gott a day after trade with Mariners

The New York Mets have activated Trevor Gott, a day after acquiring the right-hander in a trade with the Seattle…

The New York Mets have activated Trevor Gott, a day after acquiring the right-hander in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

Outfielder DJ Stewart also was active for Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after having his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse.

In corresponding moves, the Mets optioned infielder Danny Mendick and right-hander Jeff Brigham to Syracuse. Right-hander Denyi Reyes was designated for assignment.

Gott was acquired with right-hander Chris Flexen on Monday for lefty Zach Muckenhirn. Flexen, earning $8 million this season, was immediately designated for assignment after the Mariners did the same thing last week.

The 30-year-old Gott, who recently came off the injured list, will be joining his sixth team in eight big league seasons. He was 0-3 with a 4.03 ERA for the Mariners this year. He is signed for $1.2 million and can become a free agent after the 2024 season.

The Mets’ bullpen ranks 21st in the majors with a 4.26 ERA, one of many culprits for a woeful season. New York is 38-46 despite a projected $360 million payroll, the highest in the sport’s history.

Stewart played his first five seasons with Baltimore, appearing in five games last season.

Brigham went 0-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 32 games games in his first season with the Mets after four years with Miami. Mendick was hitless in seven at-bats in four games with New York.

