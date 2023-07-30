Matz pitches six strong innings as Cardinals stop Cubs’ eight-game win streak with 3-0 victory

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Steven Matz and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Steven Matz and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped the Chicago Cubs’ eight-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory Sunday.

Tyler O’Neill, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt drove in runs in the first two innings for the Cardinals before the pitchers took it from there.

Matz (2-7) allowed four hits in six innings with two strikeouts and no walks. He has not allowed an earned run over his last two starts, covering 12 innings.

“It’s a big confidence thing,” Matz said. “I’m feeling good, executing pitches.”

Giovanny Gallegos tossed two hitless innings. JoJo Romero threw a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save in his 56th career appearance.

Matz has given up just one run over his last three starts covering 17 innings. He appears to have found a groove after struggling the first half of the season.

“He’s showing what he’s capable of doing,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “The intent and conviction are there.”

Matz was 0-6 with a 5.72 ERA before being demoted to the bullpen after giving up six earned runs in four innings of a 10-3 loss at Cincinnati on May 24. He made 10 bullpen appearances and was put back into the starting rotation on July 9.

He believes the bullpen stint helped him turn around his season.

“I just kind of simplified things in the bullpen and had a little success out there and recognized that I could go right after guys,” Matz said. “You don’t have to try to be too perfect all the time. I saw the results and I think I just built off that.”

St. Louis salvaged the final game of the four-game set and had lost its previous six home games to the Cubs.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (4-5) allowed three runs on eight hits over seven innings. He entered the contest with a 13-3 career mark against St. Louis.

“I thought I made some pretty good pitches,” Hendricks said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to tip your cap.”

Chicago had been on its longest winning streak since an 11-game run July 31-Aug. 12, 2016.

“Overall, we’re playing really good baseball,” Hendricks said.

O’Neill brought in Lars Nootbaar with a single in the first. Nootbaar began the inning with a double.

St. Louis infielder Nolan Gorman was scratched right before the contest with lower back tightness. He is listed as day-to-day.

TRADE TO TORONTO

The Cardinals dealt right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks to Toronto for minor league right-handers Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse. A five-year veteran who had spent his entire career with the Cardinals, Hicks is 1-6 with a 3.67 ERA and eight saves in 11 chances. The hard-throwing Hicks has struck out 59 batters in 41 2/3 innings while walking 24.

DIVE TIME

Chicago left fielder Christopher Morel dove head-first into the stands while making a catch of a foul ball off the bat of Nolan Arenado in the fifth inning. Morel appeared to hit the top of his head. He remained in the contest.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: INF Tommy Edman went 1 for 5 in a rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Edman, who has been out since July 7 with right wrist inflammation, could rejoin the team as early as Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Minnesota RHP Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.13) will start in the first of a three-game series in St. Louis on Tuesday. The Cardinals have yet to name a starter.

Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman (10-7, 3.51) will face Cincinnati LHP Andrew Abbott (6-2, 1.90) in the first of a four-game series on Monday in Chicago. Stroman has allowed two runs or fewer in five of six career starts against the Reds.

