Marlins try to end road slide, take on the Cardinals

Miami Marlins (53-43, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (41-53, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.23 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 20-26 record at home and a 41-53 record overall. The Cardinals have a 28-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has a 23-25 record on the road and a 53-43 record overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .287 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 21 doubles and 16 home runs. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-41 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 19 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Dane Myers is 16-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .295 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 4-6, .304 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

