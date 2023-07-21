Marlins look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (37-59, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (53-45, third in the NL East) Miami; Friday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (37-59, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (53-45, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (0-0); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (5-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -123, Rockies +107; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to end their six-game skid when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Miami has a 53-45 record overall and a 30-18 record in home games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .265, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado is 37-59 overall and 14-33 in road games. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Rockies hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 24 home runs while slugging .512. Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Ezequiel Tovar has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 46 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 11-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .282 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (groin), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (forearm), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

