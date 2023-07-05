Major League Soccer match between Colorado and Portland postponed by inclement weather

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — A Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers was postponed…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — A Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers was postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather.

A new date for the match will be announced later.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. MDT. It was nearly midnight before the match was called off.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.