AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .318; Yoshida, Boston, .313; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .312; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Toronto, .306; Ohtani, Los…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .318; Yoshida, Boston, .313; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .312; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Toronto, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .302; Tucker, Houston, .299; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .290; Hays, Baltimore, .289; Turner, Boston, .288.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 80; A.García, Texas, 75; Robert Jr., Chicago, 70; Kwan, Cleveland, 69; N.Lowe, Texas, 69; Jung, Texas, 65; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 65; Turner, Boston, 65; Bregman, Houston, 64.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 76; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 69; Turner, Boston, 68; Bregman, Houston, 68; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Semien, Texas, 64.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 141; Semien, Texas, 120; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 117; Kwan, Cleveland, 116; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 116; N.Lowe, Texas, 115; Tucker, Houston, 112; Jung, Texas, 111; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 111; Turner, Boston, 110; Yoshida, Boston, 110.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 32; Ja.Duran, Boston, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; N.Lowe, Texas, 27; Semien, Texas, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Santander, Baltimore, 26; 7 tied at 25.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Burger, Chicago, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; A.García, Texas, 25; Judge, New York, 20; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; 6 tied at 18.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29; Castro, Minnesota, 26; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 24; Mateo, Baltimore, 23; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; Merrifield, Toronto, 21; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-6; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-7.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.64; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3.00; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.02; Gausman, Toronto, 3.10; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.22; Dunning, Texas, 3.28; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.29; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.29; Berríos, Toronto, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 171; P.López, Minnesota, 160; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 156; Cole, New York, 149; Ryan, Minnesota, 148; Lynn, Los Angeles, 144; Cease, Chicago, 143; L.Castillo, Seattle, 142; Giolito, Los Angeles, 136; F.Valdez, Houston, 134.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.