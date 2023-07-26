AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .318; Bichette, Toronto, .316; Yoshida, Boston, .316; Tucker, Houston, .304; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .302; Merrifield, Toronto,…

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .318; Bichette, Toronto, .316; Yoshida, Boston, .316; Tucker, Houston, .304; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .302; Merrifield, Toronto, .299; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .299; Hays, Baltimore, .295; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .292; Turner, Boston, .289.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; A.García, Texas, 75; N.Lowe, Texas, 69; Robert Jr., Chicago, 68; Kwan, Cleveland, 67; Turner, Boston, 65; Jung, Texas, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 76; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 69; Turner, Boston, 66; Bregman, Houston, 66; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Semien, Texas, 63.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 137; Semien, Texas, 120; N.Lowe, Texas, 114; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 113; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 112; Kwan, Cleveland, 111; Tucker, Houston, 111; Yoshida, Boston, 110; Jung, Texas, 108; Turner, Boston, 108.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 32; Ja.Duran, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; N.Lowe, Texas, 27; Robert Jr., Chicago, 27; Semien, Texas, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Hays, Baltimore, 25; Kwan, Cleveland, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; Devers, Boston, 25; A.García, Texas, 25; Burger, Chicago, 22; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Tucker, Houston, 18.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Castro, Minnesota, 25; Mateo, Baltimore, 23; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 23; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; Merrifield, Toronto, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-6; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-7; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; Kikuchi, Toronto, 8-3; M.Pérez, Texas, 8-3; Dunning, Texas, 8-3.

ERA_Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; Cole, New York, 2.78; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.89; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.02; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.15; Dunning, Texas, 3.18; Gausman, Toronto, 3.18; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.29; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.29; Berríos, Toronto, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 162; P.López, Minnesota, 160; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 148; Ryan, Minnesota, 148; Cole, New York, 144; Lynn, Chicago, 144; L.Castillo, Seattle, 142; Cease, Chicago, 138; F.Valdez, Houston, 134; Giolito, Chicago, 131.

