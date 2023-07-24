AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .317; Yoshida, Boston, .315; Bichette, Toronto, .308; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .302; Tucker,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .317; Yoshida, Boston, .315; Bichette, Toronto, .308; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .302; Tucker, Houston, .302; Hays, Baltimore, .293; Merrifield, Toronto, .291; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .288; Benintendi, Chicago, .287.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 79; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; A.García, Texas, 74; Kwan, Cleveland, 67; Robert Jr., Chicago, 66; N.Lowe, Texas, 65; Turner, Boston, 63; Jung, Texas, 62; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 61; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 60.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 74; Heim, Texas, 69; Tucker, Houston, 68; Turner, Boston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 64; Bregman, Houston, 63; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 62.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 130; Semien, Texas, 113; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 112; N.Lowe, Texas, 110; Kwan, Cleveland, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Tucker, Houston, 108; Yoshida, Boston, 107; Turner, Boston, 105; Jung, Texas, 104.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 31; Ja.Duran, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; N.Lowe, Texas, 27; Semien, Texas, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; Kwan, Cleveland, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Robert Jr., Chicago, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; Devers, Boston, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Burger, Chicago, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Castro, Minnesota, 23; Mateo, Baltimore, 23; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 23; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 21; Merrifield, Toronto, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20; Ja.Duran, Boston, 19.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-6; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; M.Pérez, Texas, 8-3; Dunning, Texas, 8-3.

ERA_Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; Cole, New York, 2.78; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.89; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.94; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.02; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.15; Dunning, Texas, 3.18; Gausman, Toronto, 3.18; Kirby, Seattle, 3.23; J.Gray, Texas, 3.31.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 162; P.López, Minnesota, 152; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 148; Cole, New York, 144; L.Castillo, Seattle, 142; Ryan, Minnesota, 141; Lynn, Chicago, 139; Cease, Chicago, 138; F.Valdez, Houston, 133; Giolito, Chicago, 131.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.