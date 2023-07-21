AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .319; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .319; Yoshida, Boston, .317; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .312; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .306; Tucker,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .319; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .319; Yoshida, Boston, .317; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .312; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .306; Tucker, Houston, .298; Hays, Baltimore, .297; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .294; Merrifield, Toronto, .291; Benintendi, Chicago, .289; Turner, Boston, .289.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 77; A.García, Texas, 74; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; Kwan, Cleveland, 66; Robert Jr., Chicago, 65; N.Lowe, Texas, 64; Jung, Texas, 62; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 61; Turner, Boston, 60; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 59.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 80; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 76; Devers, Boston, 73; Heim, Texas, 67; Tucker, Houston, 64; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 61; Turner, Boston, 61; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 61; Bregman, Houston, 60.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 130; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 111; Semien, Texas, 111; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 108; N.Lowe, Texas, 107; Kwan, Cleveland, 105; Yoshida, Boston, 104; Tucker, Houston, 103; Turner, Boston, 103; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 101; Jung, Texas, 101.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 30; Ja.Duran, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; N.Lowe, Texas, 27; Semien, Texas, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; Kwan, Cleveland, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 25; Benintendi, Chicago, 24; Kelenic, Seattle, 24; Robert Jr., Chicago, 24; Tucker, Houston, 24.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; A.García, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Burger, Chicago, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; Mateo, Baltimore, 23; Castro, Minnesota, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 22; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 21; Merrifield, Toronto, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20; Ja.Duran, Boston, 17; Tucker, Houston, 17.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-6; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; Dunning, Texas, 8-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.56; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.76; Cole, New York, 2.78; Dunning, Texas, 2.82; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.04; Gausman, Toronto, 3.04; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.05; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.16; Kirby, Seattle, 3.23.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 153; P.López, Minnesota, 152; Ryan, Minnesota, 141; Lynn, Chicago, 139; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 139; Cole, New York, 134; L.Castillo, Seattle, 133; Cease, Chicago, 129; F.Valdez, Houston, 129; Giolito, Chicago, 122.

