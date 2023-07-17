AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .317; Yoshida, Boston, .317; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .310; Hays, Baltimore, .309; Ohtani, Los…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .317; Yoshida, Boston, .317; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .310; Hays, Baltimore, .309; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .301; Tucker, Houston, .299; Merrifield, Toronto, .292; Turner, Boston, .291; Benintendi, Chicago, .290.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 75; A.García, Texas, 73; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 67; Robert Jr., Chicago, 63; Jung, Texas, 62; Kwan, Cleveland, 62; N.Lowe, Texas, 60; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 59; Turner, Boston, 58; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 57; Verdugo, Boston, 57.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 80; Devers, Boston, 73; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 73; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 69; Heim, Texas, 63; Tucker, Houston, 62; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 60; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; Bregman, Houston, 58; Jung, Texas, 58; Semien, Texas, 58.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 126; Semien, Texas, 108; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 107; N.Lowe, Texas, 103; Kwan, Cleveland, 101; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 101; Jung, Texas, 100; Tucker, Houston, 100; Turner, Boston, 100; Yoshida, Boston, 100.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 30; Ja.Duran, Boston, 28; Seager, Texas, 28; Semien, Texas, 27; N.Lowe, Texas, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Benintendi, Chicago, 24; Kelenic, Seattle, 24; Robert Jr., Chicago, 24; Santander, Baltimore, 24.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Robert Jr., Chicago, 27; A.García, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Burger, Chicago, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Siri, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 17; Santander, Baltimore, 17.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; Mateo, Baltimore, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 22; Castro, Minnesota, 20; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20; Merrifield, Toronto, 19; Ja.Duran, Boston, 17.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 9-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Dunning, Texas, 8-2; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-6.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.56; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.76; Cole, New York, 2.78; Dunning, Texas, 2.82; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.83; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.89; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.96; Gausman, Toronto, 3.04; Wells, Baltimore, 3.18; Berríos, Toronto, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 153; P.López, Minnesota, 145; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 139; Cole, New York, 134; Lynn, Chicago, 133; Ryan, Minnesota, 131; Cease, Chicago, 129; F.Valdez, Houston, 129; L.Castillo, Seattle, 122; Giolito, Chicago, 117.

