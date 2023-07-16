AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .323; Bichette, Toronto, .317; Yoshida, Boston, .317; Hays, Baltimore, .310; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .308; Ohtani, Los…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .323; Bichette, Toronto, .317; Yoshida, Boston, .317; Hays, Baltimore, .310; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .308; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .302; Merrifield, Toronto, .292; Taveras, Texas, .291; Tucker, Houston, .291; Turner, Boston, .291.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 75; A.García, Texas, 73; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 65; Robert Jr., Chicago, 63; Jung, Texas, 62; Kwan, Cleveland, 60; N.Lowe, Texas, 60; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 58; Turner, Boston, 58; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 57; Verdugo, Boston, 57.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 80; Devers, Boston, 73; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 66; Heim, Texas, 63; Tucker, Houston, 60; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 59; Jung, Texas, 58; Semien, Texas, 58.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 126; Semien, Texas, 107; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 106; N.Lowe, Texas, 102; Kwan, Cleveland, 100; Turner, Boston, 100; Yoshida, Boston, 100; Jung, Texas, 99; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Franco, Tampa Bay, 98; Springer, Toronto, 98.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 30; Ja.Duran, Boston, 28; Seager, Texas, 28; Semien, Texas, 27; N.Lowe, Texas, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26; Benintendi, Chicago, 24; Kelenic, Seattle, 24; Robert Jr., Chicago, 24; Santander, Baltimore, 24.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Robert Jr., Chicago, 27; A.García, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Burger, Chicago, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Siri, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 17; Santander, Baltimore, 17.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; Mateo, Baltimore, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 22; Castro, Minnesota, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Merrifield, Toronto, 19; Ja.Duran, Boston, 17.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 9-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Dunning, Texas, 8-2; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-6.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.53; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.76; Cole, New York, 2.78; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.83; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.89; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.96; Gausman, Toronto, 3.04; Wells, Baltimore, 3.18; Berríos, Toronto, 3.42; Kirby, Seattle, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 153; P.López, Minnesota, 145; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 139; Cole, New York, 134; Lynn, Chicago, 133; Ryan, Minnesota, 131; Cease, Chicago, 129; F.Valdez, Houston, 129; L.Castillo, Seattle, 122; Giolito, Chicago, 117.

