BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .320; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .318; Yoshida, Boston, .313; Hays, Baltimore, .312; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .297; Taveras, Texas, .295; Tucker, Houston, .291; Verdugo, Boston, .290; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .289.

RUNS_A.García, Texas, 69; Semien, Texas, 69; Jung, Texas, 62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Robert Jr., Chicago, 61; Kwan, Cleveland, 59; Verdugo, Boston, 57; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 56; N.Lowe, Texas, 55; Turner, Boston, 55.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 73; Devers, Boston, 70; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 64; Heim, Texas, 59; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 58; Tucker, Houston, 56; Bregman, Houston, 56; Jung, Texas, 56; Semien, Texas, 56.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 122; Semien, Texas, 103; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 100; N.Lowe, Texas, 96; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 96; Franco, Tampa Bay, 95; Jung, Texas, 95; Turner, Boston, 95; Verdugo, Boston, 95; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 94; Kwan, Cleveland, 94.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 28; Ja.Duran, Boston, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Semien, Texas, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 24; Benintendi, Chicago, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Vaughn, Chicago, 23.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 26; A.García, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Siri, Tampa Bay, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 16.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; Mateo, Baltimore, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20; Castro, Minnesota, 19; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Merrifield, Toronto, 19; Ja.Duran, Boston, 17.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Cole, New York, 9-2; Kremer, Baltimore, 9-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-4; Dunning, Texas, 8-1; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-6.

ERA_F.Valdez, Houston, 2.51; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.53; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.83; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.85; Cole, New York, 2.85; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.89; Gausman, Toronto, 3.04; Kirby, Seattle, 3.09; Wells, Baltimore, 3.18; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.24.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 153; P.López, Minnesota, 138; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 132; Lynn, Chicago, 127; Cease, Chicago, 123; Cole, New York, 123; L.Castillo, Seattle, 117; F.Valdez, Houston, 116; Ryan, Minnesota, 114; Giolito, Chicago, 112.

