AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .323; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .316; Hays, Baltimore, .312; Yoshida, Boston, .312; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .301; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .296; Taveras, Texas, .296; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .290; Tucker, Houston, .290; Dubón, Houston, .287; Turner, Boston, .287; Verdugo, Boston, .287.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 69; A.García, Texas, 68; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 61; Jung, Texas, 60; Robert Jr., Chicago, 60; Kwan, Cleveland, 59; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 56; Verdugo, Boston, 56; N.Lowe, Texas, 55; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Trout, Los Angeles, 54; Turner, Boston, 54.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 73; Devers, Boston, 69; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 62; Heim, Texas, 59; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 58; Semien, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Tucker, Houston, 55; Bregman, Houston, 55.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 122; Semien, Texas, 103; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 99; Franco, Tampa Bay, 95; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 95; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 94; N.Lowe, Texas, 94; Turner, Boston, 94; Jung, Texas, 93; Springer, Toronto, 93; Verdugo, Boston, 93.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 28; Ja.Duran, Boston, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Semien, Texas, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Benintendi, Chicago, 23; Santander, Baltimore, 23; 6 tied at 22.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 25; A.García, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Jung, Texas, 17; Siri, Tampa Bay, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 16.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Mateo, Baltimore, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Merrifield, Toronto, 19; Castro, Minnesota, 18; Ja.Duran, Boston, 16; Volpe, New York, 16.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 9-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-4; Dunning, Texas, 8-1; Cole, New York, 8-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-6.

ERA_F.Valdez, Houston, 2.49; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.50; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.53; Cole, New York, 2.79; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.83; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.85; Gausman, Toronto, 3.04; Kirby, Seattle, 3.09; Wells, Baltimore, 3.19; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.24.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 146; P.López, Minnesota, 138; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 132; Lynn, Chicago, 127; Cole, New York, 118; L.Castillo, Seattle, 117; Cease, Chicago, 115; Ryan, Minnesota, 114; Giolito, Chicago, 112; H.Brown, Houston, 111.

