AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .319; Bichette, Toronto, .317; Hays, Baltimore, .313; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .310; Yoshida, Boston, .305; Verdugo,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .319; Bichette, Toronto, .317; Hays, Baltimore, .313; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .310; Yoshida, Boston, .305; Verdugo, Boston, .297; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .296; Taveras, Texas, .296; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .295; Semien, Texas, .287.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 67; A.García, Texas, 61; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 60; Robert Jr., Chicago, 59; Jung, Texas, 56; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 55; Kwan, Cleveland, 54; Trout, Los Angeles, 53; N.Lowe, Texas, 52; Verdugo, Boston, 52.

RBI_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 67; A.García, Texas, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 58; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 57; Heim, Texas, 56; Semien, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Bregman, Houston, 53; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 52.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 112; Semien, Texas, 101; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 98; Franco, Tampa Bay, 90; Verdugo, Boston, 90; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 89; N.Lowe, Texas, 88; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 87; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 87; Hays, Baltimore, 87; Springer, Toronto, 87.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 26; Semien, Texas, 24; Benintendi, Chicago, 22; Hays, Baltimore, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Vaughn, Chicago, 22; 7 tied at 21.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Robert Jr., Chicago, 24; Devers, Boston, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Jung, Texas, 17; Siri, Tampa Bay, 16.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 42; Franco, Tampa Bay, 26; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 23; Mateo, Baltimore, 22; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 19; Merrifield, Toronto, 18; Walls, Tampa Bay, 17; Volpe, New York, 16; Castro, Minnesota, 15; Ja.Duran, Boston, 15.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Dunning, Texas, 7-1.

ERA_F.Valdez, Houston, 2.49; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.53; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.64; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.67; Cole, New York, 2.78; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.86; Gausman, Toronto, 3.01; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.02; J.Gray, Texas, 3.21; Kirby, Seattle, 3.21; Wells, Baltimore, 3.21.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 139; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 127; P.López, Minnesota, 126; Lynn, Chicago, 116; Cease, Chicago, 115; Cole, New York, 113; F.Valdez, Houston, 110; L.Castillo, Seattle, 108; Giolito, Chicago, 108; Eovaldi, Texas, 106.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.