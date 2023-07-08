Los Angeles plays Phoenix on 3-game road slide

Los Angeles Sparks (7-11, 6-6 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (3-13, 1-10 Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (7-11, 6-6 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (3-13, 1-10 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will look to break its three-game road skid when the Sparks take on Phoenix.

The Mercury have gone 1-10 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix is 0-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Sparks are 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sparks won the last matchup 99-93 on June 3, with Lexie Brown scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Griner is scoring 19.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mercury. Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Jordin Canada is averaging 13 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.