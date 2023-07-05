Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38, second in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 4.74 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (4-1, 4.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -250, Pirates +207; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Los Angeles is 47-38 overall and 25-16 at home. The Dodgers have a 38-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Pittsburgh has an 18-24 record in road games and a 40-45 record overall. The Pirates have gone 22-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Pirates are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 44 extra base hits (20 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 9-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .242 for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 14-for-43 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.