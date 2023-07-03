LIV Golf Money Leaders

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Andalucia.
|Trn
|Money
|Talor Gooch
|8
|$13,376,583
|Brooks Koepka
|8
|$8,745,833
|Branden Grace
|8
|$6,672,917
|Harold Varner III
|8
|$6,565,833
|Dustin Johnson
|8
|$6,394,916
|Charles Howell III
|8
|$6,332,083
|Cameron Smith
|8
|$5,449,167
|Sebastian Munoz
|8
|$5,358,750
|Danny Lee
|8
|$5,203,000
|Peter Uihlein
|8
|$4,649,880
|Mito Pereira
|8
|$4,571,000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|8
|$4,415,000
|Sergio Garcia
|8
|$4,241,964
|Patrick Reed
|8
|$4,190,083
|Carlos Ortiz
|8
|$3,763,916
|Brendan Steele
|8
|$3,645,416
|Anirban Lahiri
|7
|$3,510,000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|8
|$3,467,380
|Cameron Tringale
|8
|$3,448,667
|Dean Burmester
|8
|$3,374,749
|Pat Perez
|8
|$2,834,500
|Jason Kokrak
|8
|$2,814,166
|Scott Vincent
|8
|$2,600,000
|Kevin Na
|8
|$2,517,083
|Henrik Stenson
|8
|$2,496,250
|Joaquin Niemann
|8
|$2,354,166
|Matthew Wolff
|8
|$2,289,583
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|8
|$2,118,333
|David Puig
|8
|$2,117,083
|Paul Casey
|7
|$2,067,500
|Matt Jones
|8
|$1,886,833
|Ian Poulter
|8
|$1,845,833
|Bubba Watson
|8
|$1,809,583
|Marc Leishman
|8
|$1,781,250
|Charl Schwartzel
|8
|$1,711,666
|Abraham Ancer
|8
|$1,691,964
|Richard Bland
|8
|$1,652,797
|Thomas Pieters
|8
|$1,626,416
|Phil Mickelson
|8
|$1,600,000
|Laurie Canter
|8
|$1,580,714
|Graeme McDowell
|8
|$1,471,250
|Bernd Wiesberger
|8
|$1,315,000
|Jediah Morgan
|8
|$1,243,750
|Lee Westwood
|8
|$1,241,750
|Chase Koepka
|8
|$1,180,714
|James Piot
|8
|$1,142,583
|Sihwan Kim
|8
|$990,000
|Sam Horsfield
|4
|$942,083
|Andy Ogletree
|3
|$788,333
|Martin Kaymer
|5
|$748,333
|Kieran Vincent
|1
|$81,666
|Wade Ormsby
|1
|$40,833
