LIV Golf Money Leaders

The Associated Press

July 3, 2023, 4:52 PM

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Andalucia.

Trn Money
Talor Gooch 8 $13,376,583
Brooks Koepka 8 $8,745,833
Branden Grace 8 $6,672,917
Harold Varner III 8 $6,565,833
Dustin Johnson 8 $6,394,916
Charles Howell III 8 $6,332,083
Cameron Smith 8 $5,449,167
Sebastian Munoz 8 $5,358,750
Danny Lee 8 $5,203,000
Peter Uihlein 8 $4,649,880
Mito Pereira 8 $4,571,000
Bryson DeChambeau 8 $4,415,000
Sergio Garcia 8 $4,241,964
Patrick Reed 8 $4,190,083
Carlos Ortiz 8 $3,763,916
Brendan Steele 8 $3,645,416
Anirban Lahiri 7 $3,510,000
Louis Oosthuizen 8 $3,467,380
Cameron Tringale 8 $3,448,667
Dean Burmester 8 $3,374,749
Pat Perez 8 $2,834,500
Jason Kokrak 8 $2,814,166
Scott Vincent 8 $2,600,000
Kevin Na 8 $2,517,083
Henrik Stenson 8 $2,496,250
Joaquin Niemann 8 $2,354,166
Matthew Wolff 8 $2,289,583
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 8 $2,118,333
David Puig 8 $2,117,083
Paul Casey 7 $2,067,500
Matt Jones 8 $1,886,833
Ian Poulter 8 $1,845,833
Bubba Watson 8 $1,809,583
Marc Leishman 8 $1,781,250
Charl Schwartzel 8 $1,711,666
Abraham Ancer 8 $1,691,964
Richard Bland 8 $1,652,797
Thomas Pieters 8 $1,626,416
Phil Mickelson 8 $1,600,000
Laurie Canter 8 $1,580,714
Graeme McDowell 8 $1,471,250
Bernd Wiesberger 8 $1,315,000
Jediah Morgan 8 $1,243,750
Lee Westwood 8 $1,241,750
Chase Koepka 8 $1,180,714
James Piot 8 $1,142,583
Sihwan Kim 8 $990,000
Sam Horsfield 4 $942,083
Andy Ogletree 3 $788,333
Martin Kaymer 5 $748,333
Kieran Vincent 1 $81,666
Wade Ormsby 1 $40,833

