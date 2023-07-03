LIV Golf Money Leaders

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Andalucia. Trn Money Talor Gooch 8 $13,376,583 Brooks Koepka 8 $8,745,833…

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Andalucia.

Trn Money Talor Gooch 8 $13,376,583 Brooks Koepka 8 $8,745,833 Branden Grace 8 $6,672,917 Harold Varner III 8 $6,565,833 Dustin Johnson 8 $6,394,916 Charles Howell III 8 $6,332,083 Cameron Smith 8 $5,449,167 Sebastian Munoz 8 $5,358,750 Danny Lee 8 $5,203,000 Peter Uihlein 8 $4,649,880 Mito Pereira 8 $4,571,000 Bryson DeChambeau 8 $4,415,000 Sergio Garcia 8 $4,241,964 Patrick Reed 8 $4,190,083 Carlos Ortiz 8 $3,763,916 Brendan Steele 8 $3,645,416 Anirban Lahiri 7 $3,510,000 Louis Oosthuizen 8 $3,467,380 Cameron Tringale 8 $3,448,667 Dean Burmester 8 $3,374,749 Pat Perez 8 $2,834,500 Jason Kokrak 8 $2,814,166 Scott Vincent 8 $2,600,000 Kevin Na 8 $2,517,083 Henrik Stenson 8 $2,496,250 Joaquin Niemann 8 $2,354,166 Matthew Wolff 8 $2,289,583 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 8 $2,118,333 David Puig 8 $2,117,083 Paul Casey 7 $2,067,500 Matt Jones 8 $1,886,833 Ian Poulter 8 $1,845,833 Bubba Watson 8 $1,809,583 Marc Leishman 8 $1,781,250 Charl Schwartzel 8 $1,711,666 Abraham Ancer 8 $1,691,964 Richard Bland 8 $1,652,797 Thomas Pieters 8 $1,626,416 Phil Mickelson 8 $1,600,000 Laurie Canter 8 $1,580,714 Graeme McDowell 8 $1,471,250 Bernd Wiesberger 8 $1,315,000 Jediah Morgan 8 $1,243,750 Lee Westwood 8 $1,241,750 Chase Koepka 8 $1,180,714 James Piot 8 $1,142,583 Sihwan Kim 8 $990,000 Sam Horsfield 4 $942,083 Andy Ogletree 3 $788,333 Martin Kaymer 5 $748,333 Kieran Vincent 1 $81,666 Wade Ormsby 1 $40,833

