Las Vegas visits Dallas following Howard’s 32-point performance

Las Vegas Aces (16-1, 8-0 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-9, 5-5 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Las Vegas Aces (16-1, 8-0 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-9, 5-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -8.5; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Natasha Howard scored 32 points in the Dallas Wings’ 89-82 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Wings are 5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is second in the Western Conference with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Howard averaging 10.1.

The Aces are 8-0 in conference matchups. Las Vegas averages 93.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Aces won 89-82 in the last matchup on July 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 21.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wings. Satou Sabally is averaging 18.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

A’ja Wilson is averaging 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 83.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 93.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Aces: Kelsey Plum: out (illness), Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.