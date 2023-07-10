Las Vegas takes on Phoenix following Plum’s 40-point showing

Phoenix Mercury (4-14, 2-10 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (17-2, 9-1 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (4-14, 2-10 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (17-2, 9-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas faces the Phoenix Mercury after Kelsey Plum scored 40 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 113-89 win against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Aces have gone 9-1 against Western Conference teams. Las Vegas is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Mercury are 2-10 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 77.0 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 21 the Aces won 99-79 led by 23 points from Jackie Young, while Sug Sutton scored 21 points for the Mercury.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 19 points and 3.7 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 19.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 10.2 points for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Mercury: 2-8, averaging 75.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Kelsey Plum: out (illness), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.