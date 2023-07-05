Las Vegas puts home win streak on the line against Dallas

Dallas Wings (8-8, 5-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (15-1, 7-0 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (8-8, 5-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (15-1, 7-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -14.5; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hosts Dallas looking to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Aces’ record in Western Conference play is 7-0. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 2.1.

The Wings are 5-4 in conference play. Dallas is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 19.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and two blocks for the Aces.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 22.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 93.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 83.9 points, 41.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

