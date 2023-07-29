Las Vegas faces Dallas, aims for 12th straight home win

Dallas Wings (13-10, 8-5 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (22-2, 13-1 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (13-10, 8-5 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (22-2, 13-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hosts Dallas trying to continue its 11-game home winning streak.

The Aces have gone 13-1 against Western Conference teams. Las Vegas has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wings have gone 8-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Satou Sabally averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wings won 80-78 in the last matchup on July 8. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 21 points, and A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Gray is averaging 14.6 points, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Sabally is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 87.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

