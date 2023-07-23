Key hole at the British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The key hole Sunday in the British Open at Royal Liverpool:
HOLE: 6.
YARDAGE: 194.
PAR: 3.
STROKE AVERAGE: 3.17.
RANK: 7th.
KEY FACT: Brian Harman had just made the second bogey of his round and his lead had gone from five shots to three. He responded with a 5-iron to 15 feet for the first of back-to-back birdies. No one got closer than four shots of him the rest of the way.
