Key hole at the British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The key hole Sunday in the British Open at Royal Liverpool:

HOLE: 6.

YARDAGE: 194.

PAR: 3.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.17.

RANK: 7th.

KEY FACT: Brian Harman had just made the second bogey of his round and his lead had gone from five shots to three. He responded with a 5-iron to 15 feet for the first of back-to-back birdies. No one got closer than four shots of him the rest of the way.

