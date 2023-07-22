Key hole at the British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The key hole Saturday in the third round of the British Open at Royal Liverpool: HOLE:…

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The key hole Saturday in the third round of the British Open at Royal Liverpool:

HOLE: 9

YARDAGE: 205.

PAR: 3

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.039.

RANK: 6.

KEY FACT: Brian Harman hit his tee shot to 4 feet to play the front nine in even par. Jon Rahm made a 20-foot putt, the start of seven birdies over his last seven holes to set the Royal Liverpool record for The Open with a 63.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.