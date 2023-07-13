Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Thursday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 First Round Harrison…

Thursday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

First Round

Harrison Frazar 31-34—65 Steve Stricker 32-33—65 Stewart Cink 30-36—66 Alex Cejka 34-33—67 Brett Quigley 32-35—67 Y.E. Yang 33-34—67 Ernie Els 34-34—68 Justin Leonard 34-34—68 Ken Duke 37-32—69 David McKenzie 33-36—69 David Toms 35-34—69 Stuart Appleby 35-35—70 Woody Austin 36-34—70 Shane Bertsch 34-36—70 K.J. Choi 35-35—70 John Daly 34-36—70 Glen Day 35-35—70 David Duval 37-33—70 Scott Parel 35-35—70 Joe Durant 36-35—71 Richard Green 37-34—71 Jerry Kelly 36-35—71 Bernhard Langer 34-37—71 Jeff Maggert 36-35—71 Rocco Mediate 36-35—71 Corey Pavin 36-35—71 Wes Short 36-35—71 Mike Weir 36-35—71 Stephen Ames 36-36—72 Billy Andrade 35-37—72 Arjun Atwal 37-35—72 Cameron Beckman 38-34—72 Jason Bohn 37-35—72 Darren Clarke 37-35—72 Stephen Dodd 36-36—72 Steve Flesch 36-36—72 Fred Funk 38-34—72 Paul Goydos 37-35—72 Billy Mayfair 37-35—72 Shaun Micheel 35-37—72 Colin Montgomerie 36-36—72 Jose Maria Olazabal 37-35—72 Rod Pampling 34-38—72 Tom Pernice 35-37—72 Vijay Singh 36-36—72 Steven Alker 40-33—73 Olin Browne 38-35—73 Marco Dawson 36-37—73 Bob Estes 37-36—73 Rob Labritz 38-35—73 Dicky Pride 36-37—73 Jeff Sluman 34-39—73 Kevin Sutherland 36-37—73 Kirk Triplett 39-34—73 Michael Allen 37-37—74 Paul Broadhurst 40-34—74 Chris DiMarco 37-37—74 Retief Goosen 37-37—74 Mark Hensby 38-36—74 Lee Janzen 37-37—74 Scott McCarron 36-38—74 Duffy Waldorf 39-35—74 Brian Cooper 38-37—75 Matt Gogel 35-40—75 John Huston 37-38—75 Miguel Angel Jimenez 37-38—75 Steve Pate 37-38—75 Timothy O’Neal 37-39—76 Kenny Perry 36-40—76 Tim Petrovic 38-38—76 Paul Stankowski 39-37—76 Scott Dunlap 40-38—78 Carlos Franco 38-40—78 John Senden 40-38—78 Ken Tanigawa 41-37—78 Notah Begay 40-39—79 Tom Lehman 38-41—79 Dan Forsman 38-42—80

