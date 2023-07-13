Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Thursday
At Firestone Country Club – South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
First Round
|Harrison Frazar
|31-34—65
|Steve Stricker
|32-33—65
|Stewart Cink
|30-36—66
|Alex Cejka
|34-33—67
|Brett Quigley
|32-35—67
|Y.E. Yang
|33-34—67
|Ernie Els
|34-34—68
|Justin Leonard
|34-34—68
|Ken Duke
|37-32—69
|David McKenzie
|33-36—69
|David Toms
|35-34—69
|Stuart Appleby
|35-35—70
|Woody Austin
|36-34—70
|Shane Bertsch
|34-36—70
|K.J. Choi
|35-35—70
|John Daly
|34-36—70
|Glen Day
|35-35—70
|David Duval
|37-33—70
|Scott Parel
|35-35—70
|Joe Durant
|36-35—71
|Richard Green
|37-34—71
|Jerry Kelly
|36-35—71
|Bernhard Langer
|34-37—71
|Jeff Maggert
|36-35—71
|Rocco Mediate
|36-35—71
|Corey Pavin
|36-35—71
|Wes Short
|36-35—71
|Mike Weir
|36-35—71
|Stephen Ames
|36-36—72
|Billy Andrade
|35-37—72
|Arjun Atwal
|37-35—72
|Cameron Beckman
|38-34—72
|Jason Bohn
|37-35—72
|Darren Clarke
|37-35—72
|Stephen Dodd
|36-36—72
|Steve Flesch
|36-36—72
|Fred Funk
|38-34—72
|Paul Goydos
|37-35—72
|Billy Mayfair
|37-35—72
|Shaun Micheel
|35-37—72
|Colin Montgomerie
|36-36—72
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|37-35—72
|Rod Pampling
|34-38—72
|Tom Pernice
|35-37—72
|Vijay Singh
|36-36—72
|Steven Alker
|40-33—73
|Olin Browne
|38-35—73
|Marco Dawson
|36-37—73
|Bob Estes
|37-36—73
|Rob Labritz
|38-35—73
|Dicky Pride
|36-37—73
|Jeff Sluman
|34-39—73
|Kevin Sutherland
|36-37—73
|Kirk Triplett
|39-34—73
|Michael Allen
|37-37—74
|Paul Broadhurst
|40-34—74
|Chris DiMarco
|37-37—74
|Retief Goosen
|37-37—74
|Mark Hensby
|38-36—74
|Lee Janzen
|37-37—74
|Scott McCarron
|36-38—74
|Duffy Waldorf
|39-35—74
|Brian Cooper
|38-37—75
|Matt Gogel
|35-40—75
|John Huston
|37-38—75
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|37-38—75
|Steve Pate
|37-38—75
|Timothy O’Neal
|37-39—76
|Kenny Perry
|36-40—76
|Tim Petrovic
|38-38—76
|Paul Stankowski
|39-37—76
|Scott Dunlap
|40-38—78
|Carlos Franco
|38-40—78
|John Senden
|40-38—78
|Ken Tanigawa
|41-37—78
|Notah Begay
|40-39—79
|Tom Lehman
|38-41—79
|Dan Forsman
|38-42—80
