Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 13, 2023, 5:21 PM

Thursday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

First Round

Harrison Frazar 31-34—65
Steve Stricker 32-33—65
Stewart Cink 30-36—66
Alex Cejka 34-33—67
Brett Quigley 32-35—67
Y.E. Yang 33-34—67
Ernie Els 34-34—68
Justin Leonard 34-34—68
Ken Duke 37-32—69
David McKenzie 33-36—69
David Toms 35-34—69
Stuart Appleby 35-35—70
Woody Austin 36-34—70
Shane Bertsch 34-36—70
K.J. Choi 35-35—70
John Daly 34-36—70
Glen Day 35-35—70
David Duval 37-33—70
Scott Parel 35-35—70
Joe Durant 36-35—71
Richard Green 37-34—71
Jerry Kelly 36-35—71
Bernhard Langer 34-37—71
Jeff Maggert 36-35—71
Rocco Mediate 36-35—71
Corey Pavin 36-35—71
Wes Short 36-35—71
Mike Weir 36-35—71
Stephen Ames 36-36—72
Billy Andrade 35-37—72
Arjun Atwal 37-35—72
Cameron Beckman 38-34—72
Jason Bohn 37-35—72
Darren Clarke 37-35—72
Stephen Dodd 36-36—72
Steve Flesch 36-36—72
Fred Funk 38-34—72
Paul Goydos 37-35—72
Billy Mayfair 37-35—72
Shaun Micheel 35-37—72
Colin Montgomerie 36-36—72
Jose Maria Olazabal 37-35—72
Rod Pampling 34-38—72
Tom Pernice 35-37—72
Vijay Singh 36-36—72
Steven Alker 40-33—73
Olin Browne 38-35—73
Marco Dawson 36-37—73
Bob Estes 37-36—73
Rob Labritz 38-35—73
Dicky Pride 36-37—73
Jeff Sluman 34-39—73
Kevin Sutherland 36-37—73
Kirk Triplett 39-34—73
Michael Allen 37-37—74
Paul Broadhurst 40-34—74
Chris DiMarco 37-37—74
Retief Goosen 37-37—74
Mark Hensby 38-36—74
Lee Janzen 37-37—74
Scott McCarron 36-38—74
Duffy Waldorf 39-35—74
Brian Cooper 38-37—75
Matt Gogel 35-40—75
John Huston 37-38—75
Miguel Angel Jimenez 37-38—75
Steve Pate 37-38—75
Timothy O’Neal 37-39—76
Kenny Perry 36-40—76
Tim Petrovic 38-38—76
Paul Stankowski 39-37—76
Scott Dunlap 40-38—78
Carlos Franco 38-40—78
John Senden 40-38—78
Ken Tanigawa 41-37—78
Notah Begay 40-39—79
Tom Lehman 38-41—79
Dan Forsman 38-42—80

