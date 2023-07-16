Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Sunday
At Firestone Country Club – South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
Final Round
|Steve Stricker, $525,000
|65-73-65-66—269
|David Toms, $308,000
|69-70-68-65—272
|K.J. Choi, $210,000
|70-66-69-68—273
|Ernie Els, $210,000
|68-67-70-68—273
|Harrison Frazar, $210,000
|65-68-70-70—273
|Bernhard Langer, $140,000
|71-68-70-66—275
|Stewart Cink, $119,000
|66-68-70-72—276
|Dicky Pride, $119,000
|73-69-69-65—276
|Alex Cejka, $91,000
|67-72-71-67—277
|Scott Parel, $91,000
|70-68-68-71—277
|Brett Quigley, $91,000
|67-76-66-68—277
|Jerry Kelly, $77,000
|71-68-70-70—279
|Miguel Angel Jimenez, $66,500
|75-68-71-66—280
|Jeff Maggert, $66,500
|71-70-68-71—280
|Y.E. Yang, $66,500
|67-74-69-70—280
|Steven Alker, $52,710
|73-71-66-71—281
|Stephen Ames, $52,710
|72-74-70-65—281
|Retief Goosen, $52,710
|74-67-69-71—281
|Justin Leonard, $52,710
|68-71-74-68—281
|Rod Pampling, $52,710
|72-66-71-72—281
|Paul Goydos, $42,000
|72-71-72-67—282
|Mark Hensby, $42,000
|74-66-69-73—282
|Kenny Perry, $37,625
|76-75-68-64—283
|Kevin Sutherland, $37,625
|73-69-69-72—283
|Stephen Dodd, $34,125
|72-75-66-71—284
|Joe Durant, $34,125
|71-69-71-73—284
|Woody Austin, $30,450
|70-74-71-70—285
|Marco Dawson, $30,450
|73-71-67-74—285
|Colin Montgomerie, $30,450
|72-73-71-69—285
|Darren Clarke, $26,950
|72-68-71-75—286
|Scott McCarron, $26,950
|74-73-66-73—286
|Billy Andrade, $24,150
|72-71-70-74—287
|Rocco Mediate, $24,150
|71-73-70-73—287
|Vijay Singh, $24,150
|72-73-72-70—287
|Paul Broadhurst, $21,000
|74-74-70-70—288
|Richard Green, $21,000
|71-73-72-72—288
|Corey Pavin, $21,000
|71-77-67-73—288
|Arjun Atwal, $17,500
|72-72-71-74—289
|Lee Janzen, $17,500
|74-73-74-68—289
|Billy Mayfair, $17,500
|72-77-70-70—289
|Timothy O’Neal, $17,500
|76-72-71-70—289
|Wes Short, $17,500
|71-73-70-75—289
|Mike Weir, $17,500
|71-74-75-69—289
|Shane Bertsch, $13,650
|70-77-69-74—290
|Olin Browne, $13,650
|73-72-71-74—290
|Ken Duke, $13,650
|69-76-75-70—290
|Tom Pernice, $13,650
|72-73-72-73—290
|Paul Stankowski, $13,650
|76-73-71-70—290
|Stuart Appleby, $11,200
|70-73-77-71—291
|Glen Day, $11,200
|70-76-74-71—291
|Bob Estes, $9,800
|73-72-74-73—292
|Matt Gogel, $9,800
|75-72-72-73—292
|John Daly, $7,875
|70-82-69-72—293
|Rob Labritz, $7,875
|73-77-72-71—293
|David McKenzie, $7,875
|69-80-71-73—293
|John Senden, $7,875
|78-68-70-77—293
|Ken Tanigawa, $7,875
|78-71-72-72—293
|Duffy Waldorf, $7,875
|74-75-72-72—293
|David Duval, $6,475
|70-78-74-72—294
|Jose Maria Olazabal, $6,475
|72-73-70-79—294
|Cameron Beckman, $5,775
|72-74-73-76—295
|Shaun Micheel, $5,775
|72-73-75-75—295
|Michael Allen, $5,250
|74-74-79-69—296
|Chris DiMarco, $4,725
|74-75-71-77—297
|Steve Pate, $4,725
|75-76-71-75—297
|Kirk Triplett, $4,200
|73-70-76-79—298
|Jason Bohn, $3,675
|72-79-72-76—299
|John Huston, $3,675
|75-78-73-73—299
|Notah Begay, $3,290
|79-71-75-75—300
|Carlos Franco, $2,975
|78-74-75-74—301
|Tom Lehman, $2,975
|79-74-72-76—301
|Brian Cooper, $2,473
|75-81-73-73—302
|Tim Petrovic, $1,473
|76-75-78-73—302
|Jeff Sluman, $2,473
|73-75-78-76—302
|Fred Funk, $2,170
|72-76-76-79—303
|Dan Forsman, $2,030
|80-76-78-78—312
|Scott Dunlap
|78-79-73-WD
