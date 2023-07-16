Live Radio
Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 16, 2023, 4:56 PM

Sunday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Final Round

Steve Stricker, $525,000 65-73-65-66—269
David Toms, $308,000 69-70-68-65—272
K.J. Choi, $210,000 70-66-69-68—273
Ernie Els, $210,000 68-67-70-68—273
Harrison Frazar, $210,000 65-68-70-70—273
Bernhard Langer, $140,000 71-68-70-66—275
Stewart Cink, $119,000 66-68-70-72—276
Dicky Pride, $119,000 73-69-69-65—276
Alex Cejka, $91,000 67-72-71-67—277
Scott Parel, $91,000 70-68-68-71—277
Brett Quigley, $91,000 67-76-66-68—277
Jerry Kelly, $77,000 71-68-70-70—279
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $66,500 75-68-71-66—280
Jeff Maggert, $66,500 71-70-68-71—280
Y.E. Yang, $66,500 67-74-69-70—280
Steven Alker, $52,710 73-71-66-71—281
Stephen Ames, $52,710 72-74-70-65—281
Retief Goosen, $52,710 74-67-69-71—281
Justin Leonard, $52,710 68-71-74-68—281
Rod Pampling, $52,710 72-66-71-72—281
Paul Goydos, $42,000 72-71-72-67—282
Mark Hensby, $42,000 74-66-69-73—282
Kenny Perry, $37,625 76-75-68-64—283
Kevin Sutherland, $37,625 73-69-69-72—283
Stephen Dodd, $34,125 72-75-66-71—284
Joe Durant, $34,125 71-69-71-73—284
Woody Austin, $30,450 70-74-71-70—285
Marco Dawson, $30,450 73-71-67-74—285
Colin Montgomerie, $30,450 72-73-71-69—285
Darren Clarke, $26,950 72-68-71-75—286
Scott McCarron, $26,950 74-73-66-73—286
Billy Andrade, $24,150 72-71-70-74—287
Rocco Mediate, $24,150 71-73-70-73—287
Vijay Singh, $24,150 72-73-72-70—287
Paul Broadhurst, $21,000 74-74-70-70—288
Richard Green, $21,000 71-73-72-72—288
Corey Pavin, $21,000 71-77-67-73—288
Arjun Atwal, $17,500 72-72-71-74—289
Lee Janzen, $17,500 74-73-74-68—289
Billy Mayfair, $17,500 72-77-70-70—289
Timothy O’Neal, $17,500 76-72-71-70—289
Wes Short, $17,500 71-73-70-75—289
Mike Weir, $17,500 71-74-75-69—289
Shane Bertsch, $13,650 70-77-69-74—290
Olin Browne, $13,650 73-72-71-74—290
Ken Duke, $13,650 69-76-75-70—290
Tom Pernice, $13,650 72-73-72-73—290
Paul Stankowski, $13,650 76-73-71-70—290
Stuart Appleby, $11,200 70-73-77-71—291
Glen Day, $11,200 70-76-74-71—291
Bob Estes, $9,800 73-72-74-73—292
Matt Gogel, $9,800 75-72-72-73—292
John Daly, $7,875 70-82-69-72—293
Rob Labritz, $7,875 73-77-72-71—293
David McKenzie, $7,875 69-80-71-73—293
John Senden, $7,875 78-68-70-77—293
Ken Tanigawa, $7,875 78-71-72-72—293
Duffy Waldorf, $7,875 74-75-72-72—293
David Duval, $6,475 70-78-74-72—294
Jose Maria Olazabal, $6,475 72-73-70-79—294
Cameron Beckman, $5,775 72-74-73-76—295
Shaun Micheel, $5,775 72-73-75-75—295
Michael Allen, $5,250 74-74-79-69—296
Chris DiMarco, $4,725 74-75-71-77—297
Steve Pate, $4,725 75-76-71-75—297
Kirk Triplett, $4,200 73-70-76-79—298
Jason Bohn, $3,675 72-79-72-76—299
John Huston, $3,675 75-78-73-73—299
Notah Begay, $3,290 79-71-75-75—300
Carlos Franco, $2,975 78-74-75-74—301
Tom Lehman, $2,975 79-74-72-76—301
Brian Cooper, $2,473 75-81-73-73—302
Tim Petrovic, $1,473 76-75-78-73—302
Jeff Sluman, $2,473 73-75-78-76—302
Fred Funk, $2,170 72-76-76-79—303
Dan Forsman, $2,030 80-76-78-78—312
Scott Dunlap 78-79-73-WD

