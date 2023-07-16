Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Sunday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 Final Round Steve…

Sunday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Final Round

Steve Stricker, $525,000 65-73-65-66—269 David Toms, $308,000 69-70-68-65—272 K.J. Choi, $210,000 70-66-69-68—273 Ernie Els, $210,000 68-67-70-68—273 Harrison Frazar, $210,000 65-68-70-70—273 Bernhard Langer, $140,000 71-68-70-66—275 Stewart Cink, $119,000 66-68-70-72—276 Dicky Pride, $119,000 73-69-69-65—276 Alex Cejka, $91,000 67-72-71-67—277 Scott Parel, $91,000 70-68-68-71—277 Brett Quigley, $91,000 67-76-66-68—277 Jerry Kelly, $77,000 71-68-70-70—279 Miguel Angel Jimenez, $66,500 75-68-71-66—280 Jeff Maggert, $66,500 71-70-68-71—280 Y.E. Yang, $66,500 67-74-69-70—280 Steven Alker, $52,710 73-71-66-71—281 Stephen Ames, $52,710 72-74-70-65—281 Retief Goosen, $52,710 74-67-69-71—281 Justin Leonard, $52,710 68-71-74-68—281 Rod Pampling, $52,710 72-66-71-72—281 Paul Goydos, $42,000 72-71-72-67—282 Mark Hensby, $42,000 74-66-69-73—282 Kenny Perry, $37,625 76-75-68-64—283 Kevin Sutherland, $37,625 73-69-69-72—283 Stephen Dodd, $34,125 72-75-66-71—284 Joe Durant, $34,125 71-69-71-73—284 Woody Austin, $30,450 70-74-71-70—285 Marco Dawson, $30,450 73-71-67-74—285 Colin Montgomerie, $30,450 72-73-71-69—285 Darren Clarke, $26,950 72-68-71-75—286 Scott McCarron, $26,950 74-73-66-73—286 Billy Andrade, $24,150 72-71-70-74—287 Rocco Mediate, $24,150 71-73-70-73—287 Vijay Singh, $24,150 72-73-72-70—287 Paul Broadhurst, $21,000 74-74-70-70—288 Richard Green, $21,000 71-73-72-72—288 Corey Pavin, $21,000 71-77-67-73—288 Arjun Atwal, $17,500 72-72-71-74—289 Lee Janzen, $17,500 74-73-74-68—289 Billy Mayfair, $17,500 72-77-70-70—289 Timothy O’Neal, $17,500 76-72-71-70—289 Wes Short, $17,500 71-73-70-75—289 Mike Weir, $17,500 71-74-75-69—289 Shane Bertsch, $13,650 70-77-69-74—290 Olin Browne, $13,650 73-72-71-74—290 Ken Duke, $13,650 69-76-75-70—290 Tom Pernice, $13,650 72-73-72-73—290 Paul Stankowski, $13,650 76-73-71-70—290 Stuart Appleby, $11,200 70-73-77-71—291 Glen Day, $11,200 70-76-74-71—291 Bob Estes, $9,800 73-72-74-73—292 Matt Gogel, $9,800 75-72-72-73—292 John Daly, $7,875 70-82-69-72—293 Rob Labritz, $7,875 73-77-72-71—293 David McKenzie, $7,875 69-80-71-73—293 John Senden, $7,875 78-68-70-77—293 Ken Tanigawa, $7,875 78-71-72-72—293 Duffy Waldorf, $7,875 74-75-72-72—293 David Duval, $6,475 70-78-74-72—294 Jose Maria Olazabal, $6,475 72-73-70-79—294 Cameron Beckman, $5,775 72-74-73-76—295 Shaun Micheel, $5,775 72-73-75-75—295 Michael Allen, $5,250 74-74-79-69—296 Chris DiMarco, $4,725 74-75-71-77—297 Steve Pate, $4,725 75-76-71-75—297 Kirk Triplett, $4,200 73-70-76-79—298 Jason Bohn, $3,675 72-79-72-76—299 John Huston, $3,675 75-78-73-73—299 Notah Begay, $3,290 79-71-75-75—300 Carlos Franco, $2,975 78-74-75-74—301 Tom Lehman, $2,975 79-74-72-76—301 Brian Cooper, $2,473 75-81-73-73—302 Tim Petrovic, $1,473 76-75-78-73—302 Jeff Sluman, $2,473 73-75-78-76—302 Fred Funk, $2,170 72-76-76-79—303 Dan Forsman, $2,030 80-76-78-78—312 Scott Dunlap 78-79-73-WD

