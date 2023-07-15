Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Saturday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 Third Round Harrison…

Saturday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Third Round

Harrison Frazar 65-68-70—203 Steve Stricker 65-73-65—203 Stewart Cink 66-68-70—204 K.J. Choi 70-66-69—205 Ernie Els 68-67-70—205 Scott Parel 70-68-68—206 David Toms 69-70-68—207 Mark Hensby 74-66-69—209 Jerry Kelly 71-68-70—209 Bernhard Langer 71-68-70—209 Jeff Maggert 71-70-68—209 Rod Pampling 72-66-71—209 Brett Quigley 67-76-66—209 Steven Alker 73-71-66—210 Alex Cejka 67-72-71—210 Retief Goosen 74-67-69—210 Y.E. Yang 67-74-69—210 Darren Clarke 72-68-71—211 Marco Dawson 73-71-67—211 Joe Durant 71-69-71—211 Dicky Pride 73-69-69—211 Kevin Sutherland 73-69-69—211 Billy Andrade 72-71-70—213 Stephen Dodd 72-75-66—213 Justin Leonard 68-71-74—213 Scott McCarron 74-73-66—213 Miguel Angel Jimenez 75-68-71—214 Rocco Mediate 71-73-70—214 Wes Short 71-73-70—214 Arjun Atwal 72-72-71—215 Woody Austin 70-74-71—215 Paul Goydos 72-71-72—215 Jose Maria Olazabal 72-73-70—215 Corey Pavin 71-77-67—215 Stephen Ames 72-74-70—216 Shane Bertsch 70-77-69—216 Olin Browne 73-72-71—216 Richard Green 71-73-72—216 Colin Montgomerie 72-73-71—216 John Senden 78-68-70—216 Tom Pernice 72-73-72—217 Vijay Singh 72-73-72—217 Paul Broadhurst 74-74-70—218 Cameron Beckman 72-74-73—219 Bob Estes 73-72-74—219 Matt Gogel 75-72-72—219 Billy Mayfair 72-77-70—219 Timothy O’Neal 76-72-71—219 Kenny Perry 76-75-68—219 Kirk Triplett 73-70-76—219 Stuart Appleby 70-73-77—220 Glen Day 70-76-74—220 Chris DiMarco 74-75-71—220 Ken Duke 69-76-75—220 David McKenzie 69-80-71—220 Shaun Micheel 72-73-75—220 Paul Stankowski 76-73-71—220 Mike Weir 71-74-75—220 John Daly 70-82-69—221 Lee Janzen 74-73-74—221 Ken Tanigawa 78-71-72—221 Duffy Waldorf 74-75-72—221 David Duval 70-78-74—222 Rob Labritz 73-77-72—222 Steve Pate 75-76-71—222 Jason Bohn 72-79-72—223 Fred Funk 72-76-76—224 Notah Begay 79-71-75—225 Tom Lehman 79-74-72—225 John Huston 75-78-73—226 Jeff Sluman 73-75-78—226 Michael Allen 74-74-79—227 Carlos Franco 78-74-75—227 Brian Cooper 75-81-73—229 Tim Petrovic 76-75-78—229 Scott Dunlap 78-79-73—230 Dan Forsman 80-76-78—234 Steve Flesch 72-83-WD

