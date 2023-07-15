Kaulig Companies Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 Third Round Harrison…

Saturday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Third Round

Harrison Frazar 65-68-70—203 -7 Steve Stricker 65-73-65—203 -7 Stewart Cink 66-68-70—204 -6 K.J. Choi 70-66-69—205 -5 Ernie Els 68-67-70—205 -5 Scott Parel 70-68-68—206 -4 David Toms 69-70-68—207 -3 Mark Hensby 74-66-69—209 -1 Jerry Kelly 71-68-70—209 -1 Bernhard Langer 71-68-70—209 -1 Jeff Maggert 71-70-68—209 -1 Rod Pampling 72-66-71—209 -1 Brett Quigley 67-76-66—209 -1 Steven Alker 73-71-66—210 E Alex Cejka 67-72-71—210 E Retief Goosen 74-67-69—210 E Y.E. Yang 67-74-69—210 E Darren Clarke 72-68-71—211 +1 Marco Dawson 73-71-67—211 +1 Joe Durant 71-69-71—211 +1 Dicky Pride 73-69-69—211 +1 Kevin Sutherland 73-69-69—211 +1 Billy Andrade 72-71-70—213 +3 Stephen Dodd 72-75-66—213 +3 Justin Leonard 68-71-74—213 +3 Scott McCarron 74-73-66—213 +3 Miguel Angel Jimenez 75-68-71—214 +4 Rocco Mediate 71-73-70—214 +4 Wes Short 71-73-70—214 +4 Arjun Atwal 72-72-71—215 +5 Woody Austin 70-74-71—215 +5 Paul Goydos 72-71-72—215 +5 Jose Maria Olazabal 72-73-70—215 +5 Corey Pavin 71-77-67—215 +5 Stephen Ames 72-74-70—216 +6 Shane Bertsch 70-77-69—216 +6 Olin Browne 73-72-71—216 +6 Richard Green 71-73-72—216 +6 Colin Montgomerie 72-73-71—216 +6 John Senden 78-68-70—216 +6 Tom Pernice 72-73-72—217 +7 Vijay Singh 72-73-72—217 +7 Paul Broadhurst 74-74-70—218 +8 Cameron Beckman 72-74-73—219 +9 Bob Estes 73-72-74—219 +9 Matt Gogel 75-72-72—219 +9 Billy Mayfair 72-77-70—219 +9 Timothy O’Neal 76-72-71—219 +9 Kenny Perry 76-75-68—219 +9 Kirk Triplett 73-70-76—219 +9 Stuart Appleby 70-73-77—220 +10 Glen Day 70-76-74—220 +10 Chris DiMarco 74-75-71—220 +10 Ken Duke 69-76-75—220 +10 David McKenzie 69-80-71—220 +10 Shaun Micheel 72-73-75—220 +10 Paul Stankowski 76-73-71—220 +10 Mike Weir 71-74-75—220 +10 John Daly 70-82-69—221 +11 Lee Janzen 74-73-74—221 +11 Ken Tanigawa 78-71-72—221 +11 Duffy Waldorf 74-75-72—221 +11 David Duval 70-78-74—222 +12 Rob Labritz 73-77-72—222 +12 Steve Pate 75-76-71—222 +12 Jason Bohn 72-79-72—223 +13 Fred Funk 72-76-76—224 +14 Notah Begay 79-71-75—225 +15 Tom Lehman 79-74-72—225 +15 John Huston 75-78-73—226 +16 Jeff Sluman 73-75-78—226 +16 Michael Allen 74-74-79—227 +17 Carlos Franco 78-74-75—227 +17 Brian Cooper 75-81-73—229 +19 Tim Petrovic 76-75-78—229 +19 Scott Dunlap 78-79-73—230 +20 Dan Forsman 80-76-78—234 +24 Steve Flesch 72-83-WD

