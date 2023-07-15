Kaulig Companies Championship Par Scores

Saturday
At Firestone Country Club – South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
Third Round
|Harrison Frazar
|65-68-70—203
|-7
|Steve Stricker
|65-73-65—203
|-7
|Stewart Cink
|66-68-70—204
|-6
|K.J. Choi
|70-66-69—205
|-5
|Ernie Els
|68-67-70—205
|-5
|Scott Parel
|70-68-68—206
|-4
|David Toms
|69-70-68—207
|-3
|Mark Hensby
|74-66-69—209
|-1
|Jerry Kelly
|71-68-70—209
|-1
|Bernhard Langer
|71-68-70—209
|-1
|Jeff Maggert
|71-70-68—209
|-1
|Rod Pampling
|72-66-71—209
|-1
|Brett Quigley
|67-76-66—209
|-1
|Steven Alker
|73-71-66—210
|E
|Alex Cejka
|67-72-71—210
|E
|Retief Goosen
|74-67-69—210
|E
|Y.E. Yang
|67-74-69—210
|E
|Darren Clarke
|72-68-71—211
|+1
|Marco Dawson
|73-71-67—211
|+1
|Joe Durant
|71-69-71—211
|+1
|Dicky Pride
|73-69-69—211
|+1
|Kevin Sutherland
|73-69-69—211
|+1
|Billy Andrade
|72-71-70—213
|+3
|Stephen Dodd
|72-75-66—213
|+3
|Justin Leonard
|68-71-74—213
|+3
|Scott McCarron
|74-73-66—213
|+3
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|75-68-71—214
|+4
|Rocco Mediate
|71-73-70—214
|+4
|Wes Short
|71-73-70—214
|+4
|Arjun Atwal
|72-72-71—215
|+5
|Woody Austin
|70-74-71—215
|+5
|Paul Goydos
|72-71-72—215
|+5
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|72-73-70—215
|+5
|Corey Pavin
|71-77-67—215
|+5
|Stephen Ames
|72-74-70—216
|+6
|Shane Bertsch
|70-77-69—216
|+6
|Olin Browne
|73-72-71—216
|+6
|Richard Green
|71-73-72—216
|+6
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-73-71—216
|+6
|John Senden
|78-68-70—216
|+6
|Tom Pernice
|72-73-72—217
|+7
|Vijay Singh
|72-73-72—217
|+7
|Paul Broadhurst
|74-74-70—218
|+8
|Cameron Beckman
|72-74-73—219
|+9
|Bob Estes
|73-72-74—219
|+9
|Matt Gogel
|75-72-72—219
|+9
|Billy Mayfair
|72-77-70—219
|+9
|Timothy O’Neal
|76-72-71—219
|+9
|Kenny Perry
|76-75-68—219
|+9
|Kirk Triplett
|73-70-76—219
|+9
|Stuart Appleby
|70-73-77—220
|+10
|Glen Day
|70-76-74—220
|+10
|Chris DiMarco
|74-75-71—220
|+10
|Ken Duke
|69-76-75—220
|+10
|David McKenzie
|69-80-71—220
|+10
|Shaun Micheel
|72-73-75—220
|+10
|Paul Stankowski
|76-73-71—220
|+10
|Mike Weir
|71-74-75—220
|+10
|John Daly
|70-82-69—221
|+11
|Lee Janzen
|74-73-74—221
|+11
|Ken Tanigawa
|78-71-72—221
|+11
|Duffy Waldorf
|74-75-72—221
|+11
|David Duval
|70-78-74—222
|+12
|Rob Labritz
|73-77-72—222
|+12
|Steve Pate
|75-76-71—222
|+12
|Jason Bohn
|72-79-72—223
|+13
|Fred Funk
|72-76-76—224
|+14
|Notah Begay
|79-71-75—225
|+15
|Tom Lehman
|79-74-72—225
|+15
|John Huston
|75-78-73—226
|+16
|Jeff Sluman
|73-75-78—226
|+16
|Michael Allen
|74-74-79—227
|+17
|Carlos Franco
|78-74-75—227
|+17
|Brian Cooper
|75-81-73—229
|+19
|Tim Petrovic
|76-75-78—229
|+19
|Scott Dunlap
|78-79-73—230
|+20
|Dan Forsman
|80-76-78—234
|+24
|Steve Flesch
|72-83-WD
