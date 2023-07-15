Live Radio
Kaulig Companies Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

July 15, 2023, 2:12 PM

Saturday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Third Round

Harrison Frazar 65-68-70—203 -7
Steve Stricker 65-73-65—203 -7
Stewart Cink 66-68-70—204 -6
K.J. Choi 70-66-69—205 -5
Ernie Els 68-67-70—205 -5
Scott Parel 70-68-68—206 -4
David Toms 69-70-68—207 -3
Mark Hensby 74-66-69—209 -1
Jerry Kelly 71-68-70—209 -1
Bernhard Langer 71-68-70—209 -1
Jeff Maggert 71-70-68—209 -1
Rod Pampling 72-66-71—209 -1
Brett Quigley 67-76-66—209 -1
Steven Alker 73-71-66—210 E
Alex Cejka 67-72-71—210 E
Retief Goosen 74-67-69—210 E
Y.E. Yang 67-74-69—210 E
Darren Clarke 72-68-71—211 +1
Marco Dawson 73-71-67—211 +1
Joe Durant 71-69-71—211 +1
Dicky Pride 73-69-69—211 +1
Kevin Sutherland 73-69-69—211 +1
Billy Andrade 72-71-70—213 +3
Stephen Dodd 72-75-66—213 +3
Justin Leonard 68-71-74—213 +3
Scott McCarron 74-73-66—213 +3
Miguel Angel Jimenez 75-68-71—214 +4
Rocco Mediate 71-73-70—214 +4
Wes Short 71-73-70—214 +4
Arjun Atwal 72-72-71—215 +5
Woody Austin 70-74-71—215 +5
Paul Goydos 72-71-72—215 +5
Jose Maria Olazabal 72-73-70—215 +5
Corey Pavin 71-77-67—215 +5
Stephen Ames 72-74-70—216 +6
Shane Bertsch 70-77-69—216 +6
Olin Browne 73-72-71—216 +6
Richard Green 71-73-72—216 +6
Colin Montgomerie 72-73-71—216 +6
John Senden 78-68-70—216 +6
Tom Pernice 72-73-72—217 +7
Vijay Singh 72-73-72—217 +7
Paul Broadhurst 74-74-70—218 +8
Cameron Beckman 72-74-73—219 +9
Bob Estes 73-72-74—219 +9
Matt Gogel 75-72-72—219 +9
Billy Mayfair 72-77-70—219 +9
Timothy O’Neal 76-72-71—219 +9
Kenny Perry 76-75-68—219 +9
Kirk Triplett 73-70-76—219 +9
Stuart Appleby 70-73-77—220 +10
Glen Day 70-76-74—220 +10
Chris DiMarco 74-75-71—220 +10
Ken Duke 69-76-75—220 +10
David McKenzie 69-80-71—220 +10
Shaun Micheel 72-73-75—220 +10
Paul Stankowski 76-73-71—220 +10
Mike Weir 71-74-75—220 +10
John Daly 70-82-69—221 +11
Lee Janzen 74-73-74—221 +11
Ken Tanigawa 78-71-72—221 +11
Duffy Waldorf 74-75-72—221 +11
David Duval 70-78-74—222 +12
Rob Labritz 73-77-72—222 +12
Steve Pate 75-76-71—222 +12
Jason Bohn 72-79-72—223 +13
Fred Funk 72-76-76—224 +14
Notah Begay 79-71-75—225 +15
Tom Lehman 79-74-72—225 +15
John Huston 75-78-73—226 +16
Jeff Sluman 73-75-78—226 +16
Michael Allen 74-74-79—227 +17
Carlos Franco 78-74-75—227 +17
Brian Cooper 75-81-73—229 +19
Tim Petrovic 76-75-78—229 +19
Scott Dunlap 78-79-73—230 +20
Dan Forsman 80-76-78—234 +24
Steve Flesch 72-83-WD

