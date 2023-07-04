Josh Naylor out of Guardians’ lineup vs Braves with tendinitis in right wrist

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is out of Tuesday night’s lineup against the Braves with tendinitis in…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is out of Tuesday night’s lineup against the Braves with tendinitis in his right wrist.

Naylor was removed from Monday’s game against Atlanta after an at-bat in the sixth inning. He has played through the injury since sliding into a base on May 31 but batted .370 in June.

Guardians manager Terry Francona said Naylor had imaging tests done Tuesday and is considered day to day.

“It showed mild swelling, which we knew,” Francona said. “It didn’t show anything else, which is good. Any time you start getting guys a little beat up you get nervous, but I think he’s OK. I think they can ramp up some things in the training room to hopefully make him feel a little bit better.”

Naylor is batting .295 with a team-high 60 RBIs. His production from the cleanup spot has given Cleveland solid production behind All-Star José Ramírez.

