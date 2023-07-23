Jones leads New York against Indiana after 27-point game

Indiana Fever (6-15, 4-8 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-5, 9-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (6-15, 4-8 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-5, 9-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -11.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Indiana Fever after Jonquel Jones scored 27 points in the New York Liberty’s 96-87 win over the Washington Mystics.

The Liberty are 9-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 2.2.

The Fever are 4-8 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana allows 85.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in their last matchup on July 12. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 34 points, and Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is shooting 47.8% and averaging 23.3 points for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Boston is averaging 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.0 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Fever: 2-8, averaging 81.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

