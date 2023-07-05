John Berylson, American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall, dies at age 70

LONDON (AP) — John Berylson, an American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall, has died. He was 70.…

LONDON (AP) — John Berylson, an American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall, has died. He was 70.

His death was announced by the second-division London team, which said Berylson had “lost his life in a tragic accident” on Tuesday.

“It is with a collective broken heart and the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson,” Millwall said in a statement.

It has since been reported that Berylson died in a car crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

“John was, without any doubt whatsoever, the best club owner I have ever worked with, and I would argue strongly that he was the best chairman of any club in this country,” Millwall CEO Steve Kavanagh said. “I feel so desperately sad for John’s family and our thoughts and prayers are with them at what is just such a devastatingly cruel time.”

Berylson became involved with Millwall in 2006 and, by the following year, was a significant shareholder after leading a consortium to invest in the club, which was in the third division of English soccer at the time.

He reportedly provided funds of around 100 million pounds ($127 million). Millwall said Berylson had presided over some of its “greatest moments” over a period of “tremendous success and stability.”

“John’s sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him,” the club said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.