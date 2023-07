Japan 5, Zambia 0

Japan 1 4 — 5 Zambia 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Japan, Miyazawa, (Fujino), 43rd minute. Second Half_2, Japan,…

Japan 1 4 — 5 Zambia 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Japan, Miyazawa, (Fujino), 43rd minute.

Second Half_2, Japan, Tanaka, (Endo), 55th; 3, Japan, Miyazawa, (Tanaka), 62nd; 4, Japan, Endo, (Hasegawa), 71st; 5, Japan, Ueki, (penalty kick), 90th+11.

Goalies_Japan, Ayaka Yamashita, Momoko Tanaka, Chika Hirao; Zambia, Catherine Musonda, Letisha Lungu, Eunice Sakala.

Yellow Cards_Musonda, Zambia, 51st.

Referee_Tess Olofsson. Assistant Referees_Lucie Ratajova, Polyxeni Irodotou, Massimiliano Irrati. 4th Official_Anahi Fernandez.

