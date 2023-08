Japan 4, Spain 0

Spain 0 0 — 0 Japan 3 1 — 4 First Half_1, Japan, Miyazawa, (Endo), 12th minute; 2, Japan, Ueki,…

Spain 0 0 — 0 Japan 3 1 — 4

First Half_1, Japan, Miyazawa, (Endo), 12th minute; 2, Japan, Ueki, (Miyazawa), 29th; 3, Japan, Miyazawa, (Ueki), 40th.

Second Half_4, Japan, Tanaka, 82nd.

Goalies_Spain, Maria Rodriguez, Enith Salon Marcuello, Catalina Coll; Japan, Ayaka Yamashita, Momoko Tanaka, Chika Hirao.

Yellow Cards_Carmona, Spain, 45th+1; Hernandez, Spain, 89th.

Referee_Ekaterina Koroleva. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Felisha Mariscal, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Myriam Marcotte.

A_20,957.

