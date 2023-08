Jamaica 1, Panama 0

Jamaica 0 1 — 1 Panama 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Jamaica, Swaby, (Carter), 56th minute. Goalies_Jamaica,…

Jamaica 0 1 — 1 Panama 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Jamaica, Swaby, (Carter), 56th minute.

Goalies_Jamaica, Rebecca Spencer, Sydney Schneider, Liya Brooks; Panama, Yenith Bailey, Sasha Fabregas, Farissa Cordoba.

Yellow Cards_Cedeno, Panama, 13th; Salazar, Panama, 18th; Blackwood, Jamaica, 31st.

Referee_Kateryna Monzul. Assistant Referees_Maryna Striletska, Paulina Baranowska, Juan Martinez Munuera. 4th Official_Akhona Zennith Makalima.

