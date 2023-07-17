Live Radio
Italian TV commentators face sanctions for racist and sexual remarks at swim worlds

The Associated Press

July 17, 2023, 3:06 PM

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Two commentators for Italy’s state television face disciplinary procedures for making sexual and racist remarks live on air.

Italy’s RAI state television received numerous complaints from viewers following comments made during a broadcast of the diving competition at the world aquatics championships in Japan on Monday.

Journalist Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and technical commentator — and two-time Olympian — Massimiliano Mazzucchi allegedly made sexist remarks during the women’s event and a racist comment during the men’s competition.

RAI CEO Roberto Sergio said he has already started the process for opening a disciplinary case and has asked for the duo to be sent home from Japan.

