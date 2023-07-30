Ionescu leads New York against Los Angeles after 31-point game

New York Liberty (18-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (9-15, 6-10 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

New York Liberty (18-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (9-15, 6-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -8.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points in the Liberty’s 88-83 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sparks are 7-6 in home games. Los Angeles is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Liberty have gone 8-2 away from home. New York leads the Eastern Conference scoring 88.7 points per game while shooting 45.4%.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 20.3 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ionescu is averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and six assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 24.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.