Indiana faces Seattle, seeks to end 3-game skid

Seattle Storm (5-19, 4-7 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (6-18, 4-9 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Fever -4.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to break its three-game skid when the Fever play Seattle.

The Fever are 1-7 on their home court. Indiana is second in the Eastern Conference with 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 10.6.

The Storm have gone 3-8 away from home. Seattle averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 3- when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Fever defeated the Storm 80-68 in their last meeting on June 23. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 25 points, and Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 16.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Jordan Horston is averaging eight points and 5.4 rebounds for the Storm. Loyd is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 1-9, averaging 79.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Storm: 1-9, averaging 77.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

