Live Radio
Home » Sports » Ian Harkes returns to…

Ian Harkes returns to MLS from Scotland with New England Revolution

The Associated Press

July 5, 2023, 7:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ian Harkes is returning to Major League Soccer with the New England Revolution under Bruce Arena, who coached his father at the University of Virginia and the U.S. national team.

New England said Wednesday it signed the 28-year-old midfielder to a contract for the rest of the season and the deal includes a team option for 2024 and ‘25. The Revolution acquired the right to sign him from D.C. United for New England’s second-round selection in next year’s draft and a conditional $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

Harkes was with D.C. from 2017-19, then joined Scotland’s Dundee United. He had 165 appearances with Dundee.

His father, former U.S. captain John Harkes, played for the Revolution from 1991 to 2001.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up