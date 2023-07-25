Howard leads Atlanta against Phoenix after 22-point game

Phoenix Mercury (6-16, 2-11 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-10, 7-7 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (6-16, 2-11 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-10, 7-7 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -6.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Rhyne Howard scored 22 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 86-78 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Dream have gone 5-6 in home games. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 2.6.

The Mercury have gone 1-10 away from home. Phoenix is second in the Western Conference with 19.7 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 4.9.

The Dream and Mercury match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 17.9 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Sutton is averaging 8.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 57.1% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Mercury: Diana Taurasi: out (quad), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.