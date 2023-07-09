Hojgaard overturns 6-shot deficit to win in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard overturned a six-shot deficit before beating Nacho Elvira in a playoff to become…

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard overturned a six-shot deficit before beating Nacho Elvira in a playoff to become the first home winner of the Made in HimmerLand event on Sunday.

Elvira hit his second shot out of bounds on the sixth extra hole to effectively gift a fourth European tour title to Hojgaard, who had holed from nine feet for par on the previous hole to keep his hopes alive.

“I’m speechless,” Hojgaard told Sky Sports after a win which moves him within 100 points of an automatic qualifying place for the Ryder Cup. “To win a home event, it’s amazing.”

The 22-year-old Hojgaard began the day six shots off the lead but surged through the field with a final-round 6-under 64, including a birdie on the daunting 18th, to set the target on 13 under par.

Elvira (70) was the overnight leader.

Scotland’s Richie Ramsay (69) finished third, a stroke behind Hojgaard and Elvira.

