Hernández, Yeboah lead Crew to 2-1 victory over Red Bulls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández had a goal and an assist and Yaw Yeboah scored early in the second half to lead the Columbus Crew to a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Columbus (10-6-4) upped its win streak at home to five and improved to 12-1-5 in its last 18 home contests.

Columbus took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when Hernández used assists from Alexandru Matan and Christian Ramírez to score for a fifth time this season.

New York (5-7-9) got the equalizer from Elias Manoel in the 38th minute. Manoel took passes from Omir Fernandez and Frankie Amaya to score his second goal of the season.

The Crew took the lead for good in the 62nd minute on Yeboah’s goal. Mohamed Farsi and Hernández notched assists on Yeboah’s third netter of the campaign. The assist was the ninth for Hernández, leaving him in a four-way tie for the league lead.

Patrick Schulte totaled three saves for Columbus. Carlos Coronel saved one shot for New York.

The Red Bulls outshot the Crew 13-6 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

New York beat Columbus 2-0 at home earlier this season.

The Red Bulls return home to host the New England Revolution on Saturday. Columbus will host New York City FC on Saturday.

