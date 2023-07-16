Guillorme delivers in a pinch as the Mets edge the Dodgers 2-1 in 10 following Scherzer’s gem

NEW YORK (AP) — Sometimes the best plays are the ones you don’t make. After failing to get a bunt…

After failing to get a bunt down, pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning to give the New York Mets a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

“The bunt didn’t work,” Guillorme said with a small grin.

Max Scherzer held the NL West leaders to one hit in seven shutout innings, and New York stopped the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak. Brandon Nimmo had an RBI groundout as the Mets snapped a four-game skid with their first victory since the All-Star break.

“We’ve gotten some quality innings, especially out of our starters here,” New York manager Buck Showalter said. “Max was the difference in the game today.”

David Robertson (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings in his first outing since July 7. He stranded a runner at third in the 10th with the help of a nice play by shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Nick Robertson (0-1) took the loss on his 25th birthday.

With automatic runner Brett Baty at second, Guillorme was sent up leading off the bottom of the 10th and fouled off two bunt attempts trying to advance him. Los Angeles left its corner infielders in with the count 0-2, however, and Guillorme grounded the next pitch just inside first base past a helpless Freddie Freeman.

“I’m surprised Freddie didn’t get to it because he doesn’t miss many balls over there,” Guillorme said. “He gets to everything. So just seeing that ball get through, it was great.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said: “He was up there clearly to bunt, got behind and we were in, but I think even if we’re back, we’re not on the line and I think regardless, it’s a hit.”

Early in the day, the scheduled start was pushed back 3 1/2 hours because of stormy weather — and then the first pitch was delayed another 20 minutes due to lingering rain.

Once play finally began, the 38-year-old Scherzer turned back the clock with a vintage performance against his former team. He allowed just Jason Heyward’s second-inning single and completed seven innings for the fourth time this season. The three-time Cy Young Award winner walked three and struck out six on 97 pitches.

“He’s just Max Scherzer,” Roberts said. “He does what he does.”

Scherzer had allowed 13 earned runs over his previous 23 innings.

“In the first couple innings I was still hanging sliders and it was driving me nuts,” Scherzer said. “I’ve been working so hard at it trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller matched zeros with Scherzer before running into trouble in the fifth. Starling Marte, back in the lineup after missing Saturday’s game because of illness, led off with a single and stole second. Miller hit Mark Canha with a pitch two batters later and then walked Omar Narváez to load the bases.

Nimmo hit a comebacker that popped out of Miller’s glove. The pitcher recovered to get Nimmo at first, but could not attempt a double play, allowing Marte to scamper home with the first run of the game.

“Really no excuse for that,” Miller said. “I think I’ve got to make that play; we practice it enough.”

Mookie Betts evened it in the eighth with a run-scoring single off Trevor Gott, giving him an RBI in five straight games. Brooks Raley pitched out of trouble to keep the game tied.

YOU’RE OUT(MAN)!

Dodgers center fielder James Outman made a leaping grab to rob Nimmo of extra bases in the third. Nimmo drove a 99 mph fastball to the deepest part of Citi Field. Outman timed his jump and made the catch while falling backward into the wall, with his glove touching the top of the fence. The highlight-reel play drew acknowledgement from Miller and other teammates, with several Dodgers in the dugout tipping their caps.

EXTRA! EXTRA!

The Mets improved to 6-1 in extra-inning games this season and a major league-best 16-3 since 2022.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) threw again in the outfield. … Heyward (neck soreness) was removed in the fourth, two innings after he was thrown out trying to stretch his single. Heyward’s left shoulder and neck made contact with Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil. “It was kind of like a stinger,” Roberts said. “We did the concussion protocol, passed the test. Right now, it’s day to day.” … Miller reported after the game that he’s been dealing with a little tendinitis in his right knee.

Mets: LHP José Quintana (rib surgery) will make his season debut Thursday, one day later than originally scheduled. Showalter said the extra day would help Quintana fully recover from the flu, while allowing RHP Justin Verlander to pitch Wednesday on regular rest. … RHP Sam Coonrod (right lat strain) threw a scoreless inning for Class A St. Lucie.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 4.35 ERA) makes his fifth career start Monday night in Baltimore. He faces RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 7.35), who will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-5, 5.16 ERA) starts Tuesday night at home against the Chicago White Sox. Carrasco has made more starts (26) versus the White Sox than any other opponent. He will be opposed by RHP Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.45).

